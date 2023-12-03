Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Harbor Custom Development Stock Up 30.2 %
Harbor Custom Development stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 79,204,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,334. Harbor Custom Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.
Harbor Custom Development Company Profile
