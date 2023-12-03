Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of HBIO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. 52,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,081. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

