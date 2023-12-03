HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $395,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $252.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.71 and its 200-day moving average is $264.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

