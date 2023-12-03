HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.36. The company had a trading volume of 980,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.71 and its 200 day moving average is $264.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

