Head-To-Head Comparison: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Anavex Life Sciences and 4D Molecular Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -33.40% -30.66% 4D Molecular Therapeutics -436.30% -34.73% -31.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.51%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.67%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.60) -12.62 4D Molecular Therapeutics $3.13 million 181.38 -$107.49 million ($2.73) -4.86

Anavex Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 4D Molecular Therapeutics. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 4D Molecular Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats 4D Molecular Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy. Its product candidates also include 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. In addition, the company has two product candidates that are in preclinical development stage, such as 4D-175 for the treatment of geographic atrophy; and 4D-725 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease. It has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

