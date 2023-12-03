Head to Head Comparison: China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) vs. Stride (NYSE:LRN)

China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Free Report) and Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China Education Resources and Stride, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Education Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Stride 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stride has a consensus target price of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.6% of China Education Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Stride shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Education Resources and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A Stride 8.16% 16.94% 9.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Education Resources and Stride’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) N/A Stride $1.84 billion 1.43 $126.87 million $3.61 16.92

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than China Education Resources. China Education Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stride, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stride beats China Education Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Education Resources

China Education Resources Inc., an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides education resources and services to China's kindergarten to grade 12 education market. The company's portal offers school platform that provides a link between a school with its teachers, students, and parents; online tutoring program, a platform developed for a teacher to provide online tutoring services through the internet to students; and digital education products containing digital textbook tutorial materials and digital supplementary materials, such as lesson plans, course modules, and tests. It also develops and distributes educational textbooks and materials to bookstores and schools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. It serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

