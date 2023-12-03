Head to Head Comparison: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) vs. American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) and American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and American Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 5.60% 17.16% 7.54% American Cannabis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and American Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $1.16 billion 1.76 $75.55 million $3.90 27.82 American Cannabis N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -0.15

Analyst Ratings

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Cannabis. American Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huron Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Huron Consulting Group and American Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus price target of $127.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than American Cannabis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats American Cannabis on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides research enterprise, and student and alumni lifecycle; digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research Suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About American Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

American Cannabis Company, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc., doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services. It also sells products and equipment used in the cultivation, processing, transportation, or retail sale of cannabis, such as The Satchel, a pouch-like case designed as a child-proof exit package solution for the regulated cannabis industry; SoHum Living Soil, a just-add-water soil; High Density Racking System, which ensures that space is used in an efficient manner; The Cultivation Cube, a self-contained and scalable cultivation system; and other products for cultivation operations, medicinal and recreational cannabis dispensary operations, and infused-products. In addition, the company designs industry-specific products; and offers exclusive and non-exclusive customer products. American Cannabis Company, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.