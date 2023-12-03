Head-To-Head Contrast: Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) vs. BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 15.75% -18.20% 17.48% BurgerFi International -26.61% -60.27% -16.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wingstop and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 11 9 0 2.45 BurgerFi International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wingstop currently has a consensus price target of $204.21, indicating a potential downside of 15.86%. BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 203.74%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Wingstop.

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Wingstop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Wingstop has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wingstop and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $437.87 million 16.30 $52.95 million $2.30 105.52 BurgerFi International $178.72 million 0.16 -$103.43 million ($2.00) -0.54

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wingstop beats BurgerFi International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

