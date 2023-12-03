Head to Head Review: K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares K-Bro Linen and Thomson Reuters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K-Bro Linen N/A N/A N/A Thomson Reuters 34.09% 13.05% 7.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for K-Bro Linen and Thomson Reuters, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K-Bro Linen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Thomson Reuters 0 11 3 0 2.21

Institutional & Insider Ownership

K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.32%. Thomson Reuters has a consensus price target of $144.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Given K-Bro Linen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe K-Bro Linen is more favorable than Thomson Reuters.

49.3% of K-Bro Linen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Thomson Reuters shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares K-Bro Linen and Thomson Reuters’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K-Bro Linen N/A N/A N/A $1.58 15.54 Thomson Reuters $6.63 billion 9.69 $1.34 billion $4.96 28.42

Thomson Reuters has higher revenue and earnings than K-Bro Linen. K-Bro Linen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thomson Reuters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

K-Bro Linen pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Thomson Reuters pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. K-Bro Linen pays out 80.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Thomson Reuters pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Thomson Reuters beats K-Bro Linen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, cart delivery, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services. In addition, it provides linen rental, workwear hire, and cleanroom garment services. K-Bro Linen Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments. The Corporates segment provides a suite of content-enabled technology solutions for legal, tax, regulatory, compliance, and IT professionals. The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on tax offerings and automating tax workflows to tax, accounting, and audit professionals in accounting firms. The Reuters News segment provides business, financial, and international news to media organizations, professional, and news consumers through Reuters News Agency, Reuters.com, Reuters Events, Thomson Reuters products, and to financial market professionals. The Global Print segment offers legal and tax information primarily in print format to legal and tax professionals, governments, law schools, and corporations. The company was formerly known as The Thomson Corporation and changed its name to Thomson Reuters Corporation in April 2008. The company was founded in 1851 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Thomson Reuters Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The Woodbridge Company Limited.

