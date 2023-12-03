Head to Head Review: KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) versus Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and Constellation Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.39% 37.85% 10.64% Constellation Acquisition Corp I N/A -18.60% 2.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KONE Oyj and Constellation Acquisition Corp I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.49 billion 2.05 $816.01 million $0.95 23.47 Constellation Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $12.88 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Acquisition Corp I.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KONE Oyj and Constellation Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 2 3 2 0 2.00 Constellation Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Constellation Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; and energy solutions for greener buildings; The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.