Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in November

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLOSF remained flat at 1.59 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 2.62 and a 200 day moving average of 10.38. Healios K.K. has a one year low of 1.59 and a one year high of 1.59.

About Healios K.K.

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

