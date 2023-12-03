HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HeartBeam Trading Up 29.4 %

Shares of HeartBeam stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.22. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. HeartBeam has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

HeartBeam Company Profile

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

