Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Up 6.3% in November

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 182,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 216,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,102 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 1,255,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

