HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Update

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 468,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at HilleVax

In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Stock Up 5.1 %

HLVX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 93,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,980. HilleVax has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $698.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.44.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLVX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

