Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Up 6.5% in November

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of HLMN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,950. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

