Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Position Lessened by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after buying an additional 885,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $170.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day moving average is $150.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

