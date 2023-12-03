Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.