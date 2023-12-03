Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) & Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Head to Head Comparison

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Honda Motor and Isuzu Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 1 1 3 0 2.40 Isuzu Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $125.15 billion 0.43 $4.82 billion $4.20 7.42 Isuzu Motors N/A N/A N/A $132.79 0.10

This table compares Honda Motor and Isuzu Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Isuzu Motors. Isuzu Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Isuzu Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Honda Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Isuzu Motors pays an annual dividend of $15.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 115.4%. Honda Motor pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isuzu Motors pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Honda Motor has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Isuzu Motors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 5.26% 8.13% 3.78% Isuzu Motors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Honda Motor beats Isuzu Motors on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. Its Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. Its Power Product and Other Businesses manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, lawn mowers, generators, water pumps, brush cutters, tillers, outboard marine engines and snow throwers. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Isuzu Motors

(Get Free Report)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines. The company also supplies diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and logistics management activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Yokohama-shi, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.