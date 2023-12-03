Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Honeywell International by 616.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 301,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,536,000 after acquiring an additional 259,323 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,811,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 27,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HON traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $219.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.54 and its 200 day moving average is $192.54. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

