Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Holdings Raised by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Hostess Brands worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stephens lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

