Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,079. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOTH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113,229 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

