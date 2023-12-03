Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

IWV stock opened at $263.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.20 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

