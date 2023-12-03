Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.11. 1,444,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,067. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

