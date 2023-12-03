Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $124,000 in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,985,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 114,439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 197,573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAT opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

