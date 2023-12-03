Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.33 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

