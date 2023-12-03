Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

