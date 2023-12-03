Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 16,066 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

Shares of BND opened at $71.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

