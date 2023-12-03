Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

SCHM stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 540,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.