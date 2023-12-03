H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Increased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Up 1.8 %

H&R Block stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 1,377,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.