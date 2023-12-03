Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Humana by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $495.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $553.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.