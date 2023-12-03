Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Free Report) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Profound Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical $6.68 million 34.93 -$28.67 million ($1.39) -7.85

Volatility & Risk

Hypertension Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Profound Medical.

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -1.85, indicating that its share price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hypertension Diagnostics and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Profound Medical 0 2 0 1 2.67

Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.95%. Given Profound Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical -452.72% -63.57% -50.13%

Summary

Profound Medical beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

