IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,217,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 867,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.37% of IAMGOLD worth $42,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $44,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.