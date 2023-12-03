IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $548.14.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $482.60 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.66 and a 200-day moving average of $474.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 40,800.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

