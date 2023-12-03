IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 71,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IESC traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,378. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.26. IES has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21.

In related news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IES by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IES by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IES by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

