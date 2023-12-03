IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Up 20.8% in November

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 59.29% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BACK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 166,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. IMAC has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.