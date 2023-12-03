IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IMAX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IMAX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in IMAX by 8.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 582,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $889.60 million, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

