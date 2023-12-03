Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$85.80.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE IMO opened at C$77.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$60.19 and a twelve month high of C$85.11. The company has a market cap of C$42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$79.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.42.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.30. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.8132005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

