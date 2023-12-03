IMV (IMVIQ) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

IMV (OTCMKTS:IMVIQ – Get Free Report) is one of 973 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IMV to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

IMV has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMV’s peers have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IMV alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMV and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $330,000.00 -$37.99 million 0.00 IMV Competitors $1.78 billion $227.11 million -2.23

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IMV’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IMV. IMV is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of IMV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IMV and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV N/A N/A N/A IMV Competitors -1,994.60% -271.88% -31.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IMV and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 0 0 0 N/A IMV Competitors 5556 17212 42288 837 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 84.13%. Given IMV’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IMV has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About IMV

(Get Free Report)

IMV Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and MSI-H solid tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer. It also develops DPX-SurMAGE that is in Phase I clinical trial for bladder cancer; and DPX-COVID-19 and DPX-RSV for infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.