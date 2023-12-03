indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Update

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,310,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 16,180,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
indie Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of INDI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,052. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.14.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. Research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.
INDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.
