Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,100 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 865,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILPT stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $3.76. 583,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,513. The stock has a market cap of $247.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.41%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases.

