Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,077,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,156. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,021,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 256.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 50,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 87,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

