InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 362,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INNV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 21,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,713. The stock has a market cap of $801.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

InnovAge ( NASDAQ:INNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $182.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InnovAge will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

