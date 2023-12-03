InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Critical Review

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48% RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for InnovAge and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 2 0 0 2.00 RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

InnovAge presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.59%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft.

12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $699.35 million 1.15 -$6.52 million ($0.29) -20.34 RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $4.50 1.50

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft beats InnovAge on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.