Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 8,970,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Innoviva Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,413 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.99. 494,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,010. Innoviva has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $896.62 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 24.11%.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

