Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 8,970,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.
INVA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.99. 494,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,010. Innoviva has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $896.62 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.52.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 24.11%.
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
