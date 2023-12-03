Insider Buying: Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Buys 59,000 Shares of Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Hughes purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,470 ($24,592.65).
Trident Royalties Price Performance
Trident Royalties stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 29.60 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 60.44 ($0.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.10. The company has a market capitalization of £102.46 million, a PE ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.38.
Trident Royalties Company Profile
