Insider Buying: Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Buys 59,000 Shares of Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Hughes purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,470 ($24,592.65).

Trident Royalties Price Performance

Trident Royalties stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 29.60 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 60.44 ($0.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.10. The company has a market capitalization of £102.46 million, a PE ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Trident Royalties alerts:

Trident Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.