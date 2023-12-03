Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock Position Raised by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Installed Building Products accounts for about 1.0% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $75,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $153.44. The stock had a trading volume of 176,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.50. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBP

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.