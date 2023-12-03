Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,079.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $14.63 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

