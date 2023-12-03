Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.74. 43,928,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,540,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a PE ratio of -109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

