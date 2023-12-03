Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Up 6.5% in November

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,132. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,210 shares of company stock worth $11,188,052. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

