International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,093,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 3,317,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,345.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BABWF remained flat at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.13.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

